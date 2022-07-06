Bayelsa calls for establishment of marine safety corps

Bayelsa State government has again called on the Federal Government and state governors to expedite action on the establishment of a marine safety corps to effectively address security challenges on waterways in the country. Speaking on Tuesday while hosting a delegation from the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, pointed out that establishing the marine police would help in the fight against sea piracy, kidnapping and other crimes in the Niger Delta. A statement signed by Doubara Atasi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to Ewhrudjakpo, quoted the Deputy Governor as saying that policing the creeks of Bayelsa demanded a lot of logistics, and as such, the state needs more support in terms of gunboats to enable the marine division of the state police command to effectively secure the creeks. “Our security challenges are more in the riverine areas and if we are able to properly police those areas, we would have done a lot to boost our security architecture. “So, we need more gunboats to help police our rivers and rivulets and help cover where we believe are to be their (criminals) escape routes. This will also help improve our oil production. “That is why we have been calling on the Federal Government to establish a marine safety corps just as we have the road safety corps to effectively police our waterways”, Ewhrudjakpo said.
Related Articles
Ibom Air, Dana to pioneer domestic interline agreement in May
Nigeria is making a breakthrough in what is going to be the first interline/codeshare deal between domestic airlines in Nigeria as fast growing Ibom Air has concluded plans to unveil the new partnership with an un-named airline next month. Stakeholders told New Telegraph that Dana was the airline that had entered into partnership with Ibom […]
Wages commission accounts unaudited for 28 years- Reps
The National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission has never been audited since its inception in 1993. The House of Representatives committee on public accounts disclosed this at the ongoing investigative hearing into the activities of Ministries, Department and Agencies, as well as private outfits yesterday . The committee frowned at the Commission, describing such actions […]
Supreme Court strikes out Buhari’s suit seeking to void Section 84(12)
The Supreme Court, yesterday struck out the suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, seeking to void section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022. A full panel of the court led by Justice Muhammad Datijo, in a unanimous decision, held that it lacked […]
