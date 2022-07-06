Bayelsa calls for establishment of marine safety corps

Bayelsa State government has again called on the Federal Government and state governors to expedite action on the establishment of a marine safety corps to effectively address security challenges on waterways in the country. Speaking on Tuesday while hosting a delegation from the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, pointed out that establishing the marine police would help in the fight against sea piracy, kidnapping and other crimes in the Niger Delta. A statement signed by Doubara Atasi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to Ewhrudjakpo, quoted the Deputy Governor as saying that policing the creeks of Bayelsa demanded a lot of logistics, and as such, the state needs more support in terms of gunboats to enable the marine division of the state police command to effectively secure the creeks. “Our security challenges are more in the riverine areas and if we are able to properly police those areas, we would have done a lot to boost our security architecture. “So, we need more gunboats to help police our rivers and rivulets and help cover where we believe are to be their (criminals) escape routes. This will also help improve our oil production. “That is why we have been calling on the Federal Government to establish a marine safety corps just as we have the road safety corps to effectively police our waterways”, Ewhrudjakpo said.

