Bayelsa Central by-election: ex-SGF faults disqualification from PDP primary

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District by-election, Chief Gideon Ekeuwei, has faulted his disqualification and that of three others from the party’s primary election scheduled for Saturday. Ekeuwei, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), in a statement issued yesterday, asked the party to reverse the decision. This was as he noted that his disqualification would constrict the space for the emergence of a good representative for Bayelsa in the Senate. The former SSG said that the protests that trailed his disqualification on the streets of Bayelsa, showed that the decision was not only wrong, but also unpopular. While alleging that the decision of the party’s screening committee to place certain aspirants above the others was undemocratic and smacked of manipulation of the process, Ekeuwei, therefore, stressed the importance of cohesive and articulate representation of the state at the Senate.

