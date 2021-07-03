Bayelsa commits to empowering small farmers

The Bayelsa state government has promised to empower small- scale farmers in the state to ensure food security. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, David Alagoa, said that the government decided to empower the subsistence farmers because more than eighty percent of foods eaten in the state come from them. He noted that government has encouraged the farmers to come up with their produce for showcasing and empowerment. He revealed that government will establish 24 offices in the state for the purpose of empowering the farmers in their different localities. “If we use the constituency approach to farming, we will reach more people,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...