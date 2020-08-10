Metro & Crime

Bayelsa communities disagree over oil wells

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

Leadership of Bilabiri Kingdom in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at the weekend warned the people of neighbouring Letugbene community to steer clear of Tunu Oil Wells 4 & 5 located in Bilabiri Kingdom in the interest of peace.

 

The warning followed a protest by the people of Letugbene community at the Tunu Wells 4 & 5 Rig SDF 301 operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), demanding employments and contracts from SPDC.

 

The Community Development Committee (CDC), Chairmen of Bilabiri I and Bilabiri II communities, Mr. David Bazigha and Mr. Esau Darosha, while reacting to the protest by Letugbene community, said such action was capable of triggering communual clash between the two communities. According to them, the people of Bilabiri communities will not condone such trespass on their land.

 

They said: “We the people of Bilabiri Kingdom comprising Bilabiri I and II communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and landlords of Rig SDF BR 301 Tunu Wells 4 & 5 operated by SPDC, wish to state that the said Oil Wells have never been disputed as they are located on Bilabiri Kingdom land and rightly belong to Bilabiri Kingdom.

 

“Therefore, we condemn the recent protest by the people of our neighbouring Letugbene community to the Tunu Oil Wells 4 & 5 where they demanded employment and contracts from SPDC.

 

It is instructive to note that such protest is capable of igniting communual conflict between the communities and distrupting the cordial relationship that has existed between the two neighbouring communities.

 

“The community leaders said when Agip company drill oil well in Letugbene no community interrupt theirs activities or making protest demanding for contract and employment from the company, letugbene should be contented with what they have not high other people property to benefits there greed and unsatisfied behavior.

 

“We are calling on the state and local governments and security agencies to caution the people of Letugbene community to stay clear of Bilabiri Kingdom and Tunu Oil Wells 4 & 5 in the interest of peace as any further attempt to stage whatsoever protest in the territory of Bilabiri Kingdom in whatever guise will be resisted by our people.

 

“We want to commend the military personnel stationed at the Tunu Oil Wells 4 & 5 for their professional handling of the matter by way of pleading with the people of Bilabiri Kingdom to forgive the people of Letugbene community for their trespass and provocation and we strongly believe that they will rein in on the people of Letugbene community.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun schools reopen Aug 4, worship centres Aug 14 – Abiodun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Ogun State government has announced the lifting of the ban earlier placed on schools and worship centres across the state. While public and private schools in the state would resume classes on Tuesday, August 4 to prepare students for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams, worship centres, including churches and mosques, will reopen for […]
Metro & Crime

10 rape cases that left Nigerians howling for blood

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

The month of May and June, 2020 will forever remain in the memories of Nigerians, who are prone to monitoring security issues and human rights violations. The months witnessed the senseless killings and rape of some Nigerians, especially young folks. However, it was escalating cases of rape that captured the attention of Nigerians and their […]
Metro & Crime

Flood: Sani Bello orders demolition of structures on waterways

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has ordered the demolition of all structures built on waterways across the state owing to the havoc caused by flooding that claimed a number of lives last week. This is following last Saturday’s flood disaster in Suleja Local Government Area which claimed 13 lives leaving many others still missing. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: