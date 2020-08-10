Bayelsa communities disagree over oil wells

Leadership of Bilabiri Kingdom in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at the weekend warned the people of neighbouring Letugbene community to steer clear of Tunu Oil Wells 4 & 5 located in Bilabiri Kingdom in the interest of peace.

The warning followed a protest by the people of Letugbene community at the Tunu Wells 4 & 5 Rig SDF 301 operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), demanding employments and contracts from SPDC.

The Community Development Committee (CDC), Chairmen of Bilabiri I and Bilabiri II communities, Mr. David Bazigha and Mr. Esau Darosha, while reacting to the protest by Letugbene community, said such action was capable of triggering communual clash between the two communities. According to them, the people of Bilabiri communities will not condone such trespass on their land.

They said: “We the people of Bilabiri Kingdom comprising Bilabiri I and II communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and landlords of Rig SDF BR 301 Tunu Wells 4 & 5 operated by SPDC, wish to state that the said Oil Wells have never been disputed as they are located on Bilabiri Kingdom land and rightly belong to Bilabiri Kingdom.

“Therefore, we condemn the recent protest by the people of our neighbouring Letugbene community to the Tunu Oil Wells 4 & 5 where they demanded employment and contracts from SPDC.

It is instructive to note that such protest is capable of igniting communual conflict between the communities and distrupting the cordial relationship that has existed between the two neighbouring communities.

“The community leaders said when Agip company drill oil well in Letugbene no community interrupt theirs activities or making protest demanding for contract and employment from the company, letugbene should be contented with what they have not high other people property to benefits there greed and unsatisfied behavior.

“We are calling on the state and local governments and security agencies to caution the people of Letugbene community to stay clear of Bilabiri Kingdom and Tunu Oil Wells 4 & 5 in the interest of peace as any further attempt to stage whatsoever protest in the territory of Bilabiri Kingdom in whatever guise will be resisted by our people.

“We want to commend the military personnel stationed at the Tunu Oil Wells 4 & 5 for their professional handling of the matter by way of pleading with the people of Bilabiri Kingdom to forgive the people of Letugbene community for their trespass and provocation and we strongly believe that they will rein in on the people of Letugbene community.”

