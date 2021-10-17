Business

Bayelsa communities threaten to shut down Agip Oil facility

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

Aggrieved Isoko speaking communities in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at the weekend protested and threatened to shut down the Samabiri/Buseni cluster location housing nine oil wells operated by the Nigerian Agip oil company (NAOC) over alleged refusal by the oil giant to keep to the global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) reached with its host communities. The communities protested carrying placards with different inscriptions such as “Agip give us our link road, “Agip obey the directive of the Deputy Governor on the surveillance matter, we are tired of staying in darkness in our communities among others to press home their demand. A statement jointly signed by the three President Generals of the communities, Lovely Agwor for Abuetor, Anthony Okorie for Osekwenike and Benjamin Aghoghovia for Osifo, stated that they resorted to embarking on a peaceful protest after all efforts to reach Agip for dialogue failed. They said they had written several letters, seeking audience with the oil giant through the Manager, Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division to address their demands but Agip had continued to rebuff the communities’ efforts to have a round table discourse on the way forward. The aggrieved communities are also demanding for a monthly supply of 45,000 litres of diesel to the communities which Agip had stopped over six months ago for no just course thereby subjecting them to acute darkness while the multinational company and its staff are enjoying uninterrupted electricity at the cluster location which houses nine oil wells that produce thousands of barrels of crude oil daily. They communities therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and the relevant authorities to prevail on Agip to do the needful, vowing not to vacate the oil site if their demands are not met.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

2022 budget: Capital expenditure suffers setback as recurrent gulps 57% revenue

Posted on Author BAMIDELE FAMOOFO

There are clear indications that infrastructure development will continue to lack behind at the expense of payment of salaries and other recurrent expenditures in the years ahead as the federal government has again failed to measure up to its promise to always set aside a minimum of 30 per cent for capital expenditure with the […]
Business

Aero recovering, expands travel market with two A320

Posted on Author Stories Wole Shadare

Nigerian airlines are beginning to expand the space for newer and relatively newer airplanes, signposting a shift from the old order where geriatric aircraft dominated the airspace.   What is seen now is the acquisition of fuel-efficient, performance-efficient A320 airplanes by the carrier. Ever since Airbus launched its single-aisle jetliner family with the A320, it […]
Business

SCGN appoints CEO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) has appointed Mrs Chioma Mordi as its new managing director/chief executive officer. According to a statement by the President and Board Chairman of the organisation, Mr Muhammed Ahmed, the new managing director took over from Mrs. Hilda Nkor , who was the immediate past CEO of the organisation. Until […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica