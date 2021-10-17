Bayelsa communities threaten to shut down Agip Oil facility

Aggrieved Isoko speaking communities in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at the weekend protested and threatened to shut down the Samabiri/Buseni cluster location housing nine oil wells operated by the Nigerian Agip oil company (NAOC) over alleged refusal by the oil giant to keep to the global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) reached with its host communities. The communities protested carrying placards with different inscriptions such as “Agip give us our link road, “Agip obey the directive of the Deputy Governor on the surveillance matter, we are tired of staying in darkness in our communities among others to press home their demand. A statement jointly signed by the three President Generals of the communities, Lovely Agwor for Abuetor, Anthony Okorie for Osekwenike and Benjamin Aghoghovia for Osifo, stated that they resorted to embarking on a peaceful protest after all efforts to reach Agip for dialogue failed. They said they had written several letters, seeking audience with the oil giant through the Manager, Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division to address their demands but Agip had continued to rebuff the communities’ efforts to have a round table discourse on the way forward. The aggrieved communities are also demanding for a monthly supply of 45,000 litres of diesel to the communities which Agip had stopped over six months ago for no just course thereby subjecting them to acute darkness while the multinational company and its staff are enjoying uninterrupted electricity at the cluster location which houses nine oil wells that produce thousands of barrels of crude oil daily. They communities therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and the relevant authorities to prevail on Agip to do the needful, vowing not to vacate the oil site if their demands are not met.

