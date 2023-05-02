News

Bayelsa Communities Urged To Set Up Vigilantes

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Government has directed the leadership and stakeholders of communities that are yet to set up vigilantes to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies to do so without any further delay.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the directive while granting an audience to some stakeholders of the Ovom Community in Government House, Yenagoa on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor, explained that the move would enable the government to improve on the prevailing peace and security in the state.

Stressing the need for people to always see security as a collective responsibility, he assured that the present administration would spare no effort in making Bayelsa the safest state in the country where meaningful business and social activities would thrive unfettered.

The Deputy Governor urged the vigilantes in the various communities to volunteer actionable information to security agencies and also take deliberate steps to curtail the activities of cultists and other criminal elements.

Commending the Ovom people for their patience and understanding so far as hosts to the seat of power in the state, Ewhrudjakpo, assured that government would do more to improve their socio-economic well-being and development.

Responding to some requests made by the delegation, the Bayelsa Number Two man pointed out that the philosophy of the prosperity administration was hinged on empowering Bayelsans to create wealth for themselves.

He also promised that government would look into their other requests such as the construction of more internal roads, a public events pavilion, solar-powered street lights, and a health centre as well as employment and appointment of Ovom indigenes.

Earlier, Leader of the Delegation, Lambert Ototo, expressed gratitude to the government for its magnanimity to Ovom through appointments of their sons and infrastructural development.

Ototo, who is the Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission, said the meeting was part of efforts to strengthen the existing mutual relationship between the government and his community.

Delivering the Community’s address, Bile Simeon, requested the government to construct more internal roads, an auditorium, installation of solar-powered street lights, and the building of a comprehensive health centre.

Others are the upgrading of the existing Ovom traditional stool to first-class status, appointment of sons and daughters into political offices as well as employment into the state Civil Service.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

