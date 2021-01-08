Bayelsa community demands entitlements from Shell, Agip

Otuasega community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State yesterday set up an Action Committee to demand for entitlements and royalties for owners of lands hosting pipelines belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

The Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of the community, Gbanibebi Igbuasi, disclosed this while inaugurating the committee at the Otuasega Town Hall in Otuasega. Igbuasi said that the setting up of the committee had become necessary in view of the lingering conflicts between contractors of the multinationals and landlords that had forced youths in the community into illicit activities inimical to the growth of the area.

He explained further: “Thus, the CDC, chiefs and youths decided to inaugurate the landlord association because contractors handling pipeline surveillance contracts in the community are not paying royalties to the landlords and this has created a lot of problems for the operation of Shell and Agip in our community.

“And, when they came to report the matter to the community leadership, we decided to set up the committee to handle the issue between the contractors and landlords so that Shell and Agip can have a conducive working environment to operate.”

According to the Chairman of landlords of Kolo Creek/Rumekpe pipeline, Dokubo Asiemo, some of the challenges the landlords committee was setup to resolve include nonpayment of entitlements to them, lack of employment opportunities and awarding of surveillance contracts to ghost contractors. He added: “The landlords that own the land that Shell and Agip pipelines pass through have not been receiving any form of entitlements.

But in other communities, landlords receive royalties and several other benefits. “We have also realised that employment opportunities for our people are sold to outsiders without recourse to us, the landlords. We have also heard that the companies are awarding pipeline surveillance contracts to ghost contractors that do not even come to site for work. So, the committee is set up to investigate and resolve all these issues. Other committees set up to resolve the dispute include Gbarain/Soku gas pipeline, headed by Aleke Friday and the Central Working Committee to oversee the landlords associations, which is also led by Donald Banono.

Like this: Like Loading...