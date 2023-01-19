Bayelsa community laments impact of toxic chemicals

Fishermen and residents in Koluama 2 community in Bayelsa State have bemoaned the use of toxic dispersants to contain ongoing oil leak at Conoil’s field. The fishing settlement on the Atlantic coastline said the toxic chemicals had wiped fish species and distorted aquatic life and threatened the occupation. Mr. Patrick Ileberi, chairman, Koluama 2, com- munity development committee (CDC), said yesterday that the chemical poses hazards to residents. “Our fishermen cannot go for their daily expeditions, the ongoing mop up operations using this poisonous chemical has forced us out of fishing and the oil workers deploy gunboats to keep us away. “It is double trouble because those who wish to enter deep sea fishing cannot go because the security vessels have cordoned off the area and our fishermen cannot cross,” he said.
