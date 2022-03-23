News

Bayelsa community leaders blame SPDC for raging crisis

Posted on Author OLA JAMES WARRI Comment(0)

Leaders of Aghoro 11 community, Iduwini Kingdom Bayelsa State have linked the present crisis rocking the community to the divide and rule tactics of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and activities of few leaders of the community.

 

Speaking with journalists recently, the newly elected Chairman, Comrade Konyefa Miejude, accused the oil giant of fuelling the latest crisis by recognizing and given some job slots to the former Youth Executives led by Messrs Party Alabor, Timi Felix and Daniel Etaghene Ikpama, the Chairman,Vice Chairman and Secretary respectively, whose tenure expired since 23rd February, 2022.

 

He said that their action negates the directive of Bayelsa State Government which says nobody should parade himself as leader or leaders of the community until all issues bedeviling it are resolved.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

