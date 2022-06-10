Bayelsa community where health care is luxury

In the beginning

It is said the most important thing in a man’s life is food, shelter and health but for the people of Sangana Community in Brass Local Government of Bayelsa State, healthcare is a luxury. The healthcare system of the community is at stake because the only health centre in that place is not functioning. The Bayelsa State Government had said in the time past and even present that all hands were on deck to make sure that all the health challenges in the state are tackled head-on. For the government, health centres are built in most of the rural communities of the state and staff are being sent to the health centres but how many of these medical personnel stay in these communities. Honestly, most of the communities are not comfortable places to live in as most basic amenities are lacking in those communities.

Lackofbasicamenities

For instance, most of these communities lack a network for communication, pipe-borne water, and electricity among other things that make life easy. Although there is a number of health centres and hospitals in the state but how many of them are functional for a population of over two million people. Gigantic facilities are there most of them with heath equipment like the Bayelsa State diagnostic centre, and the five hundred bed hospital among others. For the Diette Koki Memorial Hospital, the Niger Delta Teaching Hospital at Okolobiri and some health centres in some parts of the state, are working but in places like Sangana and other riverine areas is another story altogether.

Functionalityofhealthcentres

As of 2019, the former Commissioner for Health in Bayelsa State, Parbara Igwele, had said about 83 out of 105 planned health centres had been built in the state but out of those, how many are functional. For communities like Sangana, the only health centre there known as a cottage hospital with a population of over one thousand persons including children is already in a comatose condition as the heart, the legs, the ears, the eyes in fact every part of the body has been of the health centre have already been plucked out since remaining only the skeleton. No wonder the traditional way of treatment in form of massaging is thriving seriously in most of the communities as the medical personnel sent to most of these health centres run away after some time because they can’t cope with the harsh economic situation and way of living of the place. For their fish town, there is visibly no health centre standing ing. This reporter didn’t also see any chemist store around there with a population of at least five hundred persons. It was even the children that testified to that before the elders confirmed it. They depend solely on herbs and massage. This means if there is any emergency, the person either dies or will be brought into Sangana community first before being ferried to Brass local government headquarters and before all those arrangements will be concluded, what happens, your guess is as good as mine.

Sanganacommunityissue

Of course, Sangana Community is accessed through water being on top for about two hours from Yenagoa and for those at the fish town, you have to use a bike that will meander through the bush part for like 30 minutes into the other side of the sea shore and then the bike man will have to be at a very high speed for about one hour being watchful when to move considering the wave of the sea. Then at the sea shore, you will have to cross to the Sangana axis with a speed boat. The bike that will take you to the fish town has to be conveyed to the other side of the sea shore with the boat. And by evening like from four o’clock, if the sea has taken over the sea encroachment like road, you have to sleep at the fish town may be till 12 in the midnight when the sea has gone back. Of course, you have to be careful so that the sea doesn’t get you on the road like a forest. The reason why there are so many maternal mortality rates in these communities. Also to get workto Brass local government headquarters takes more than three hours by the high sea.

Rescuemission

So or any emergency case, it’s either the person is taken to Yenagoa for more than two hours or she is taken to Brass Local Government Area headquarters. According to a staff of the cottage hospital in Sangana, Amos Amayi, who spoke on the deteriorating nature of the health centre, she said: “We are facing the problem of lack of drugs. “Once the patient comes, we collect money from them and go to the chemist and buy drugs to treat them because of that, most patients don’t come to the health facility. “They prefer this roadside chemist to our health centre. Last year, they posted one corner doctor but because of the gas spillage, he was infected. He cannot breathe so he travelled and since then he has not come back.” Being the only staff at the hospital when this reporter got there that day, she explained, “We have officer in charge Doubara Afragana but he went to Yenagoa to buy drugs and I’m the only one person around. “Once an emergency comes, we prescribe drugs for them to go and buy. In the case of bleeding, we can handle it. We, first of all, give them first aid. If the thing is more than us, we refer them to Yenagoa or Brass. In the case of surgery, we refer them.

Fraudinthehospital

On the reason behind the looting of the equipment at the health centre, she said: “This is a community health facility. We don’t have any power to control the things there. “They can come and if they want to collect the chairs they collect. During the election period, they will not ask from us, they will just come and carry the chairs, and then you will find the chairs and tables before we can see them. Most of the chairs have been collected. We have very few now. “I’m pleading to the government to send drugs to the heath facility. If there are drugs, we can handle some cases because we have been doing good jobs instead of sending them to go to Yenagoa or Brass. “We don’t have any doctor on the ground. We have the officer in charge and a community health officer. “We need skilled doctors who can perform minor surgery and transfuse blood and we need all these essential drugs. We lack staff. We have only two staff. Also in her testimony, Doris Newton, former women leader of Sangana Community, who said she lost her three months pregnancy because of the case of the gas leak that occurred last October, said she was shuttling between the community and Yenagoa moving from one office to another in Yenagoa. She said: “The government should come and empower the women. Like in the hospital now, we don’t have equipment. We don’t have any material for health issues. If you go to the hospital, you will see that the hospital is empty. “With all those difficulties at that time, we didn’t even know where to run to because even in the hospital, there was no work standing equipment, no drugs. “Because of the problem then I lost my pregnancy. I was shuttling between Sangana and Yenagoa to sort the issue out. The boat stressed, sometimes I go and come back the same day and it was very stressful. They should come and put equipment in the hospital. Also Ayibatonye Tariya the new women leader said: “We don’t have a standard health care centre. Some people died on their way to Yenagoa for medical care during the gas leak. “Let the government come and make our health centre functional. Let them bring doctors and drugs for us. That may be one of the reasons why the state government has been trying to establish this drone stuff.” The health commissioner had recently said that the drone stuff will be taking blood and drugs to all the communities if it works.

Workers sack

On the reason why health workers don’t last in the rural communities, Igwele stated: “When you post people to the rural communities, they don’t want to stay. Nobody wants to work in the community and most people want to stay where you have social amenities. “That is why you see somebody leaving Nigeria to go and work in a better environment. That is what we do as a people. Nobody wants to suffer in those rural communities and so we as a government proactively said we needed to get some level of a cadre of health care workers not as high as the level we are, when you employ them, the next week they leave the country.

