Bayelsa: Corps member, others die in boat mishap.

A female corps member and a pregnant woman have been comfirmed as some of the passengers that died in a boat mishap on Saturday between Otuan and Ayama communities of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Also among the victims was a mother with her two kids and a 70-year-old Otuan chief and father to a journalist in the state, Chief Lucky Daniels.​

The boat and the corpses of the victims were still missing as at the time of this report while rescue and search efforts were ongoing at Ayama community.

Available reports revealed that the boat, with a capacity to carry 15 passengers, rammed into a barrier while trying to berth close to Ayama community. It was gathered that the afternoon rain storm, which made all the passengers cover themselves with tarpaulins and reduced visibility may have contributed the disaster.

Domo Timi, a journalist, whose father was one of the victims of the accident, told some journalists on telephone that his father was involved and rescue teams have been dispatched to check the scene for possible rescue.

He, however, expressed confidence of more survivors due to the fact that most passengers were wearing life jackets.

