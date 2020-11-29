Bayelsa correpondents chapel holds end of the year lecture

The Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bayelsa State Council will be holding its Sixth Annual Public Lecture on Thursday, December 3.

The lecture, with the theme: ’10 years after the NOGIC Act: Achieving 70 percent Nigerian content’, will hold at the NUJ Press Centre, Azikoro at 10.00am.

A statement by the Organizing Committee Chairman, Nathan Nwakamma said the event will be chaired by Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali PhD, OON (Ibetariowei of Izon), retired Permanent Secretary and Niger Delta Leader.

Barr. Warmate Idikio Jones, Director General of the Yenagoa Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (YECCIMA) will deliver the lead paper titled: ‘Assessing the impact of Local Content Law (NOGIC Act) on Local Businesses in the Niger Delta’.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Dr. Ibiere Jones will speak on: ‘Role of Host Governments in Providing Enabling Environment for the Oil and Gas Industry to Thrive’.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri will be the Special Guest of Honour while Comrade Samuel Numonengi, Chairman, NUJ, Bayelsa State will be the Chief Host.

Stakeholders including key players in the oil and gas industry are invited to participate at the annual event.