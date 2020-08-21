Bayelsa: CP inaugurates special squad to mop-up illegal firearms

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police Mike Okoli at the weekend sought the collaboration of vigilant groups to curb crime in the state.

This was consequent upon the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to State Commissioners of Police to initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) or group (s) in possession of illegal firearms in their different states.

CP Mike Okoli therefore set up a Special Squad to mop-up illegal firearms in the state.

The Special Squad on Illegal Firearms, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, is saddled with the responsibility of mopping up illegal firearms in the state among other firearms related infractions.

Inaugurating the Special Squad at the headquarters, the Police Commissioner said the squad will henceforth treat and prosecute persons arrested for unlawful possession of firearms as terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists.

The CP further enjoined all vigilante members to continue to support the Police in fighting crime in the state.

The Command also called on the peace loving people of Bayelsa State to cooperate and assist the Police in the enforcement of this order, as it is aimed at ensuring safety of lives and property in the state.

