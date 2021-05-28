Metro & Crime

Bayelsa: Demolition not to punish people –Commissioner

Posted on

Bayelsa State government has said the demolition of illegal structures going on in the state was not targeted at bringing suffering to the people but to bring out the beauty of the state. There has been a demolition exercise going on in the state for more than three weeks at the markets and at major streets of Yenagoa. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayibaina Aduba, told the New Telegraph that the essence was to give the state a semblance of sanity and orderliness and not to witch-hunt anybody. He said: “The truth is that we have to give our state capital some semblance of sanity.

People are just doing things the way they like. It is not appealing to the eyes at all. That is why I keep asking for the cooperation of everybody so that we give this state capital some level of organisation. “Again, people who live in a city must learn to obey laws, rules and order that are given. So, we are appealing to people; let them cooperate with us.

If we continue to live this way, it is just a ghetto that we are just creating. “Look at the market people at the Swali Ultra-Modern Market, there are empty shops. They don’t want to go in. What is the guarantee that if you stay outside of the market, you will make sales every day? “Do you know that there are over 600 market stores that are empty? It is sad. You keep talking. You go to the radio, you talk. They will say they didn’t hear. You do announcement, they will say they didn’t hear. So at what stage will they hear? People are just being recalcitrant.

“Like Tombia, we never designated that place as a market; they just formed a market there. You just set up a market and you now tell the government to relocate you. Relocate you to where? There is a major pipeline there, if something happens tomorrow, they will say the government should come and save them. “For transporters, we are doing the terminal. You know the state government thought it wise to build a terminal. We have not completed it but we want them to move to the place at Igbogene. So we are preparing the place for transporters to go and occupy pending when we complete the place. “We have the political will to go ahead until we achieve something. We are not going to stop.”

