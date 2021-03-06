News

Bayelsa deputy gov decries rate of youth’s idleness

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, yesterday expressed worry over the increasing rate of idleness and dependency syndrome displayed by some of the new generational youths in Ijawland. Ewhrudjakpo expressed his concern while granting audience to the executive members of BEKNOSSY, a socio-political group in Yenagoa. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the deputy governor described the growing trend as a simmering time bomb that would explode to worsen the insecurity and economic backwardness in the Ijaw nation. Ewhrudjakpo, who also described the average Ijaw man as hardworking, courageous and independent, wondered what is responsible for the indolence and begging attitude exhibited by the new generation of youths.

He called on BEKNOSSY, civil society organization and religious groups to complement the Governor Douye Diri-led government to sensitize the youth on the importance of acquiring skills to enable them earn a decent living. He said: “Most of our youths these days have carved out an unenviable niche or identity for themselves. So there is this impression that Bayelsa youths are lazy and unwilling to work. But they want to get rich quickly.

“The Ijaw man is a very proud, hardworking, honourable and courageous man. Our forebears were not known for laziness and idleness. So, if our forebears did not do that, at what point did we detach from being hardworking? “As far as I’m concerned, the behaviour of our youths, who have taken to laziness as a trade and business, is more dangerous than a time bomb that will cause more insecurity and poverty in the future. “I say so because a lazy man (all things being equal) will beget a lazy son, who will also beget lazy children. And so, you will have a lineage of people who will not be doing anything other than saying ‘I’m loyal’.

“So, if this generation passes and the idle group of youths takes over, what do you think will happen to our state and Ijaw nation? That is why, apart from politics, you have to join us to do the duty called behaviour change communication.” Earlier, the Director General of BEKNOSSY, Pastor Sambo Sataria, thanked God for the emergence and subsequent court victories of the Prosperity Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tension in Anambra communities over PG elections

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

There is heightened tension in the two communities of Agbudu and Umuona in Aguata and Orumba North local government areas following the election of the President Generals of the towns.   In Umuona the traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme had refused to conduct the election on the grounds of the COVID-19 pandemic […]
News

Court judgement: Vacate our secretariat, PDP tells faction

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to ensure the recovery of its secretariat from the faction loyal to Governor Dave Umahi. Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee in Ebonyi State, Chief Fred Udeogu, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, […]
News Top Stories

Senate probes rights abuses by security agencies

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Nyam

Piqued by rising cases of rights abuses in the country, the Senate has mandated its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, to investigate human rights abuses by security agencies. The Senate, yesterday, also mandated its Committees on Police Affairs, and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, to investigate allegations of extra-judicial killings in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica