Bayelsa deputy gov enjoins citizens to embrace love, faith

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged the people of the state to emulate the selflessness of Jesus Christ to work for the common good of the state and humanity in general. Ewhrudjakpo made the call while delivering a goodwill message during the Christmas Carol of Seven Lessons organised by the Bayelsa Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in collaboration with the Bayelsa Classic Choir at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre in Yenagoa.

He noted that Christ placed emphasis on love, faith and sacrifice for the redemption of mankind, and therefore, stressed the need for the people to emulate his example by contributing to the development of the state.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Doubara Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo advised the citizens to be constructive in their criticism and see the task of developing the state as a collective responsibility. He assured the people of the present administration’s determination to make an appreciable impact with its prosperity agenda through prudence and judicious application of scarce state resources. According to the deputy governor, the Douye Diri-led government had overcome its major teething challenges by the cheer grace of God and was poised to do all within its reach to move the state forward.

Like this: Like Loading...