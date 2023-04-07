Bayelsa deputy gov tasks journalists on investigative reporting

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has challenged media practitioners in the country to do more in the area of investigative journalism in order to expose societal ills, as well as nurture the young ones in the profession. He also challenged them to highlight critical issues plaguing the country rather than allowing themselves to be compromised in the reportage of events. He made the call yesterday when the Chairperson of the Bayelsa State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Grace Orunimieghe and her team paid a visit to him.

Ewrudjakpo, who stated that as the media plays the statutory role of informing, educating and entertaining the society, it should also, be in the vanguard of moulding society through its agenda setting role. However, the deputy governor in a statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, noted that the information space was being inundated with compromised information, adding that the social media was fast pushing the conventional media away from its responsibility. The statement further described NAWOJ as a formidable association, but lamented that the media had been awash with a lot of issues that were diversionary as regards the just concluded general election in the country.

