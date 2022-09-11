Faith

Bayelsa deputy gov tasks women on nation building

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem

Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Mr. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged women in the country to see their roles as critical to the development of the nation.

Ewhrudjakpo made the call in Yenagoa when the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) Bayelsa chapter, visited him.

He urged women to look beyond the manifest challenges and remain resilient in contributing towards the building of the nation.

The deputy governor urged the political class to always recognise the place of women in the society.
”No society will make appreciable and sustainable progress if women are denied their rightful places,” he said.
Ewhrudjakpo described Christian women as indispensable in the building of a virile Church and a peaceful society.
”Every child passes through the care and nurture of a mother. Mothers play huge roles in imparting the right values on the child.
”Everybody has a mother. Prostitutes, cultists, armed robbers and treasury looters were given birth to by a mother. So women have critical role to play in the society,” he said.

He commended WOWICAN for its prayers and efforts towards promoting peace in the society.

The deputy governor said that there was need for Christians to be united in order to protect their faith from internal and external adversaries.

He congratulated the state chapter of WOWICAN for a successful inauguration of its new leadership, and urged them to work harder in the interest of the society.

Earlier, the state Chairman, WOWICAN, Mrs Grace Iyabi, said the association was interested in fostering unity among Christians, supporting evangelism and protecting Christian women’s rights.

Iyabi urged the government to support the state chapter’s bid to host the association’s South-South Zonal Conference in September.

”We are also appealing that you support our members with the logistics to participate in the national convention holding in October at Enugu

 

