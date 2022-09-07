Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Diagnostics Center: Concessionaire exonerates Dickson

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Concessionaire of the Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre, Trigen-Craton Ltd, has exonerated former governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, of allegations by an amorphous group that he established the world-class medical facility with the intent to destroy it at the end of his administration.

The Operations Manager of the group, Malcom Okiebai said in a statement on Tuesday that there was no iota of truth in the allegations involving the equipment at the centre maintaing that all the equipment procured by the state government under the administration of Dickson are in good condition.

Okiebai recalled that the the terms of the concession was that 60 per cent of the profit, was meant for the firm once the center became profitable to provide effective running of the outfit disclosing that 30 per cent would go to the Bayelsa State Government and 10 per cent in a joint account for routine maintenance and repairs.

The firm’s Operational Manager explained that the Centre was shut down because it could not get subventions from the state government to sustain the services to the public stressing that the initial arrangement between the government and the firm ran into hitches as the centre could not generate enough funds to cover the huge cost of operations.

“We employed and trained staff, most of whom are Bayelsans and Ijaws, locally and abroad. The Center became a place of medical tourism and during this period, we received no subvention or support funds from the government of Bayelsa State. This took a heavy toll on us as the center in the first few years could not become profitable and as such the profit sharing term could not apply.

“We ran the center from August 2016 to May 5, 2020 at our own cost, as the revenues could not sustain the running cost of the facility, especially the high cost of maintaining power non-stop, as the sensitive equipment require 24-hour constant electricity.

“Providing constant power, training of skilled personnel and maintaining the facility since 2016 had taken a huge toll on our personal finances and we made a request to the former governor for support, in the form of the running cost, until the center became profitable, a development not anticipated in the original concession agreement,” he explained.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Flood claims five Bauchi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At least five people lost their lives to flood occasioned by a torrential rainfall in some communities in Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Governor Bala Mohammed, who made this known in one of the affected communities in Dagu village yesterday, said the government was seriously disturbed by the loss of lives and property […]
Metro & Crime

Edo deputy gov’s brother abducted

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Armed men have kidnapped Mr. Frederick Shaibu, a younger brother of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. He was abducted on Monday morning while driving his children to school in Benin. However, no contact has been established between the kidnappers and the victim’s family. A source close to the Shaibus yesterday said the incident […]
Metro & Crime

Police foil abduction of Chinese in Taraba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Police in Taraba have said that it had foiled an attempt by some armed men to abduct a Chinese national in the Gidin Dorowa area of Wukari Local Government Area. The command`s Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Jalingo. He alleged that the armed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica