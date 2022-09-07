Bayelsa Diagnostics Center: Concessionaire exonerates Dickson

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Concessionaire of the Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre, Trigen-Craton Ltd, has exonerated former governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, of allegations by an amorphous group that he established the world-class medical facility with the intent to destroy it at the end of his administration.

The Operations Manager of the group, Malcom Okiebai said in a statement on Tuesday that there was no iota of truth in the allegations involving the equipment at the centre maintaing that all the equipment procured by the state government under the administration of Dickson are in good condition.

Okiebai recalled that the the terms of the concession was that 60 per cent of the profit, was meant for the firm once the center became profitable to provide effective running of the outfit disclosing that 30 per cent would go to the Bayelsa State Government and 10 per cent in a joint account for routine maintenance and repairs.

The firm’s Operational Manager explained that the Centre was shut down because it could not get subventions from the state government to sustain the services to the public stressing that the initial arrangement between the government and the firm ran into hitches as the centre could not generate enough funds to cover the huge cost of operations.

“We employed and trained staff, most of whom are Bayelsans and Ijaws, locally and abroad. The Center became a place of medical tourism and during this period, we received no subvention or support funds from the government of Bayelsa State. This took a heavy toll on us as the center in the first few years could not become profitable and as such the profit sharing term could not apply.

“We ran the center from August 2016 to May 5, 2020 at our own cost, as the revenues could not sustain the running cost of the facility, especially the high cost of maintaining power non-stop, as the sensitive equipment require 24-hour constant electricity.

“Providing constant power, training of skilled personnel and maintaining the facility since 2016 had taken a huge toll on our personal finances and we made a request to the former governor for support, in the form of the running cost, until the center became profitable, a development not anticipated in the original concession agreement,” he explained.

