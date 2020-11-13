Bayelsa: Diri gets Assembly’s nod for N17bn loan

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday secured the approval of the state House of Assembly for another N17 billion loan from multiple sources to fund his administration’s policies and programmes for the people of the state. The House was said to have expeditiously granted the approval at yesterday’s plenary after its return from a long vacation.

It will be recalled that the House of Assembly had on March 3, 2020, two weeks after his inauguration, approved a loan of N2.9 billion for the governor from commercial banks to purchase cars for himself and other top government officials.

Diri had in separate letters dated October 26 and November 9, 2020 addressed to the Speaker of the House, read at the plenary by the Clerk of the House, Edward Owudogu solicited the support of the lawmakers to approve his requests. In the requests, the governor sought the Assembly’s approval to access a N4 billion Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Counterpart Fund and a N10 billion loan facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop oil palm potential of the state.

In another letter, the governor also urged the House to approve N3 billion, as a revolving temporary credit facility, with a 12 months tenure to fund the state’s financing gap whenever there is a shortfall in monthly revenue accruing to the state.

The governor’s letters read in part: “As part of this administration’s efforts to cushion the effects of the global economic downturn occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the dwindling oil revenues, we seek to take advantage of intervention funds from the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme.

“The facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria will aid the state government to develop our oil palm potentials, while the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Counterpart Fund is a prerequisite for the state to attract a matching grant under the SDGs.” He further explained that the N4 billion Sustainable Development Goals counterpart fund would be obtained from a commercial bank, while the N10 billion loan facilities from the CBN when acquired would be used to finance the development and expansion of existing oil palm potentials in the state. In the letter for the N3 billion, Governor Diri stated: “Due to the global economic downturn and dwindling revenue.

