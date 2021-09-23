News

Bayelsa: Diri inaugurates Gender Response Committee

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has inaugurated the state’s Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) as part of efforts to curb cases of domestic violence against persons in the state. Inaugurating the 18-member committee yesterday at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital, the governor said with the signing of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPP) earlier this year, Bayelsa State had become one of the few states that domesticated the federal law. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as asking them to work as a team, as well as collaborate with relevant ministries, departments and agencies, particularly the Ministries of Women Affairs and Justice to ensure the implementation of the law to the letter. Diri, who noted that the task ahead of the committee was enormous, urged the members to tackle the menace holistically as there are

