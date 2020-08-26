Bayelsa: Diri inaugurates N80m COVID-19 test centre in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government yesterday inaugurated the state’s Molecular Laboratory, Research and Diagnostic Centre at the State Medical University in Yenagoa, the state capital, for COVID-19 screening test.

The state Governor, Douye Diri, whowasconductedround the laboratory built at the cost of over N80 million, expressed satisfaction with the standard and level of equipment installed at the centre.

He said that with the inauguration of the laboratory, the state would no longer travel long distances or wait for weeks for samples results from Edo and Rivers States.

Diri, who commended the PermanentSecretaryandmembers of staff of the Ministry of Health and the entire health team for ensuring that the laboratory was completed in record time, notedthatthecentrewould outlivetheCOVID-19.

The governor said: “Because of the pressure at Edo and Rivers State Testing Centre, thereweresomeresultsthat came in here a month after and some about two months later and we were very determined to ensure that we have our own test centre.

“So, I gave marching orders to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health and his team, but I am happy today because it is one thing to give marching orders, one thing to give approvals and another thing to deliver.

“Now, we have our labora- tory and testing centre even beyond COVID-19 and I think it is a thing of joy for all of us from Bayelsa State that we will no longer travel long distances. We will no longer wait for weeks and months. Kudos to the health team and I am very satisfied with the equipment.

However, the Consultant Molecular Biologist of the centre, Prof. Tatfeng Mirabeau, in his remarks, stated that the centre has a maximum testing capacity of 150 samples daily, pointing out that the centre was still undergoing validation by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and will commence operations after validation.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Deputy Chairman of the State Covid-19 Task Force, Dr. Nathaniel Apoku, who put the cost of the molecular laboratory at over N80 million, said apart from COVID-19, Lassa Fever and Cholera, other tests would be carried out at the centre.

