Bayelsa: Diri presents N290.2bn budget to Assembly for 2021 fiscal year

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday presented a budget of N290,295,465,423 to the state House of Assembly for 2021 fiscal year. While presenting the Appropriation Bill yesterday on the floor of the House, Governor Diri noted that the outgoing year 2020 had been challenging due to the impact of COVID-19 and the ravaging flooding, but expressed optimism that 2021 would be one of progress and prosperity for the state and the people.

Giving the sectoral allocations breakdown of the budget, the governor said that N34 billion was earmarked for works and infrastructure; while education was allotted N24.9 billion; health N5 billion; agriculture N11.3 billion; trade and investment 500 Million and environment was allocated N3.3billion.

In the budget, personnel cost would gulp N66,646,082,751, while capital expenditure would take N80,017,254,683 and overhead costs N66,185,336,658. The governor, who assured the people of the state that his administration would at all times ensure transparent management of financial resources of the state, pointed out that the 2021 budget would offer the people of Bayelsa State good reasons to face the future with confidence. Diri, however, promised to ensure that every sector of the state economy would be affected positively; saying that the mandate given his administration to serve the people will not be taken for granted.

He, therefore, thanked the lawmakers for their support and pledged to work closely with the House of Assembly in the interest of the state. He added: “Mr. Speaker, this budget defines our focus and steps in the imminent financial year and our ambition to diversify the economy, prioritise education, empower our youthstoembraceagriculture, aswellasindustrialiseour state and create jobs that will bring prosperity to all.

“My profound congratulations to the good people of Bayelsa State on your stamina, doggedness, sacrifices, patience and partnership that you have accorded the government as we have made some difficult choices to get the state out of some very inclement terrains. “If there is one thing I have learned since the start of this administration, it is that faith must stand trial and that examination precedes promotion. We present this prosperity budget 2021 with the conviction that God will grant us favour, understanding and supply all that we need to actualise prosperity.”

