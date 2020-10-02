News

Bayelsa: Diri promises to build 3 technical colleges

As part of celebration of the 60th Independence of the country and the 24th anniversary of creation of Bayelsa State, the state Governor, Douye Diri, has pledged that his Prosperity Government will establish three new technical colleges and upgrade existing structures in schools to bolster technical and vocational education development in the state.

The governor, who disclosed in a statewide broadcast yesterday, called on Nigerians and the people of Bayelsa State to embrace those things that unite the people and the country rather than those things that divide the country.

This was as he noted that the state government had embarked on the renovation of the State General Hospitals across the eight local government areas in the state. The Media Aide to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah in a statement, however, quoted the governor as specifically calling on people of the state to focus more on issues that will promote unity, peace and sustainable development rather than dissipate energy on issues that cause disunity.

