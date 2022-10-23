Bayelsa doing great in road construction –Teibowei

Moses Teibowei is the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he speaks about the progress made by the state government in the area of road constructionthat

What significant progress have you made in the area of some of the roads in the state?

You have said it all that significant progress has been made, and significant progress has been made beyond the Silva River which leads to Angiama and by extension to River Nun where the Angiama / Oporoma Bridge is being constructed. The project is progressing as scheduled.

At Aguobiri by the Silver River, you can see the equipment that is being mounted by the company. Already, the beams have been cast and so the next phase is to launch. They are going to launch 25 beams to cross the river. With that, we will remove the floating bridge there. And the base that they have constructed by Agoubiri is where the company will cast the beams for the river nun.

And so it takes time for you to prepare the ground to work. People who don’t understand how it works think that when you carry out a groundbreaking ceremony, people will start seeing the columns springing up.

Now to River Nun, if you have been careful, you will see that they started with the very first pillars there. And you also saw the rod works that have been prepared on ground. They will have about four before River Nun. What I can tell you is that they have started and there is no going back.

They had to bring in a new equipment from China for this purpose. So, these are some of the logistics that delayed the proper commencement of the work but everything has been put in place and so going further, we will not have any problems.

I’m very confident that the company will keep to time as long as the government does not disappoint in meeting up its own financial obligations to the company. So, I have confidence that we will meet up in time.

What is the reaction of the community and the relationship between the community folks and the government? Have compensations been paid?

I want to sincerely appreciate the Angiama community from the paramount ruler to almost all of them, because they are appreciative of what the Prosperity Administration, led by Senator Douye Diri is doing for them. In the past, they had been going to their community through the river but today they can drive to their community despite the fact that the bridge crossing the Silva River has not been completed. They can still get to their community.

Just recently, stakeholders from that community came to this office to encourage me and to say thank you to His Excellency and to encourage him to do more.

They said that land value in Angiama has already increased and there is an influx of people to the community, such that accommodation is not enough for the people. We also don’t want to play with their welfare. We don’t owe them in terms of compensation.

And my visit to the community recently was to also inform them that the Governor has approved the construction of the spur to Angiama community and the contractor has been so informed. They have already commenced work. They need to be happy because while the bridge construction will be going on, they will be driving to their communities. People going to Oporoma will drive to the Angiama community and from there they will board a speed boat to Oporoma which is less than five minutes. So they have every reason to be happy.

As I speak to you, we are paying them compensation for the area that the company requested so that they will keep their equipment for purposes for construction. So we don’t have any problem with them and that is why they need to be happy.

There were a lot of sand filling across that swamp and creeks. Are there some environmental assessments being to ensure constructionthat natural channels are not blocked in case of flood?

The road itself will serve as a dike to prevent flooding. Areas where we have canals or streams we always make provision for culverts and close to the bridge head, there will be a canal to take care of everything. That is being taken into consideration.

When are we looking at the completion of the road tentatively?

I don’t want to give a definite date, the reason being that we are aware of the inflation trends of construction materials. Not only construction materials, even food items and so the bill of engineering measurement and evaluation that gave us a specific figure for that bridge have almost doubled. So we are looking at the funding aspect of it so that we don’t disappoint ourselves. But I can assure you that we should be able to get to Oporoma in 24 months in the sense that even when the bridge crosses, we still have about six kilometers to construct a motorable road to get to Oporoma.

However, that will reduce the distance to construct a road to Otuan community on the right hand side when you cross and so we are looking at that. We are also looking at the possibility of awarding contract to commence that aspect vis-a-vis the bridge so that by the time the bridge will be through, we have done significant work on the other side of it so that we will be able to link up. We are looking at different options and different possibilities. We strongly believe that we will be able to achieve it in the next two years maximum.

What is the cost?

I have told you the cost before. I don’t want to talk about the cost now because you can find out what the cost of a bag of rice was as of February last year and now. What was the exchange rate as at February last year and now? With that, you will be able to conclude and know what I had already made public before as the cost of the bridge and we are envisaging it will be for now but we have not looked at the variation option.

We have not also carried out a revised bill. We have only asked them to still use the old rate to continue to work. If we do it today and tomorrow and tomorrow there is significant increase, we will come back for variation again. So we said, go on with what you are doing. Give us up to the end of this year so that we will look at it and work on that as a basis for the variation that we will work on.

But bearing in mind that the federal government has commercialized NNPC and the state depends to a large extent FAAC. How are all these projects going to be achieved if the FAAC from the federal government drops?

Yes. I have the strong belief that we will achieve them. If we had NNPC over the years and we are able to build and maintain refineries and do a whole lot of things and states were being sponsored and funds were being received from the federation account with the release of funds from NNPC, I believe we will achieve it.

There is a road that is by the Tombia axis. What is happening to the road? What is the stage of completion?

For now, I can authoritatively tell you that you can drive from Igbogene to Tombia in even a small car. You don’t need to go with a Jeep. That is the extent of what we have done. By February 2023, that project will be commissioned. Ekeremor-Sagbama road will also be commissioned in 2023. It will be asphalted to Ekeremor. We have slightly gone beyond the Ayamasa community. So, we have entered the local government

