Bayelsa: Drones to deliver vaccines to hinterlands by August

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday assured that by August this year; drones that will be delivering vaccines to the hinterlands will start operation adding that this will also help reduce wastage.

Assuring that by that time, vaccines will surely get to the hinterlands like Ezetu, Ekeni, Foroepa and other places, the Commissioner for Health, Newton Igwele, represented by his Personal Assistant, Appah Williams, during a road walk to commemorate the World Immunisation Day, maintained that when women gather for vacations, within 45 minutes, the vaccines would have arrived via drones and the people will be vaccinated.

He said the drones and other facilities were already being constructed.

Commenting on the road walk, the commissioner said: “It is not enough just to walk but to send this campaign beyond to the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Vaccination and immunization are something that we cannot do without and we have been doing it and giving ourselves vaccinations. Let’s continue and see how we can vaccinate some more.”

 

