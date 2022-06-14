Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Elders set up security committee to monitor N54bn road project

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa elders from Nembe and Brass local government areas of the state have set up a security committee to gather intelligence and liaise with security agencies towards the successful completion of the N54 billion first phase of the Nembe/Brass road project.

They also promised to provide the needed atmosphere for the smooth completion of the road project.

The congress, in a statement on Tuesday signed by its President, Prof Monday Godwin-Egein, the Secretary, Allen Hope Jonah and the Vice President, Chief Howells Waribugo Aburuku, announced the setting up of a Security and Community Relations Committee will be headed by Chief Howells Waribugo.

According to the group, the setting up of the security committee was a response to the fear expressed by the state government through the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba that some unscrupulous elements within some communities along the Nembe-Brass route had planned to disrupt construction activities on the N54 billion road project.

 

