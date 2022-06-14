Bayelsa Elders set up security committee to monitor N54bn road project

Bayelsa elders from Nembe and Brass local government areas of the state have set up a security committee to gather intelligence and liaise with security agencies towards the successful completion of the N54 billion first phase of the Nembe/Brass road project.

They also promised to provide the needed atmosphere for the smooth completion of the road project.

The congress, in a statement on Tuesday signed by its President, Prof Monday Godwin-Egein, the Secretary, Allen Hope Jonah and the Vice President, Chief Howells Waribugo Aburuku, announced the setting up of a Security and Community Relations Committee will be headed by Chief Howells Waribugo.

According to the group, the setting up of the security committee was a response to the fear expressed by the state government through the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba that some unscrupulous elements within some communities along the Nembe-Brass route had planned to disrupt construction activities on the N54 billion road project.

