Bayelsa empowers 3,000 farmers in rice farming

The Bayelsa State Government said that the state is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to train no fewer than 3,000 beneficiaries who are expected to benefit from the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) loan. The scheme, the state government said yesterday during the training in Yenagoa, the state capital, would cover fishery, cassava and rice cultivation.

Already, the shortlisted beneficiaries are undergoing one-day training in Yenagoa. Speaking during the training of the beneficiaries, the Head of Development Finance of CBN Yenagoa Office, Stanley Oruyeigha, advised the participants to take the scheme seriously, even as he noted that they were lucky to have been selected to participate in the scheme. “The collaboration between the CBN and the Bayelsa State Government is to ensure massive production of rice which will be bagged and branded under the name “BaRice.” He further added that some of the participating farmers would be encouraged to form clusters and cooperative farms to enable them to meet the set targets. Dikuro also urged the trainee farmers to be serious as their success would go a long way in encouraging the government to do more for the people.

