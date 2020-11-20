News

Bayelsa empowers 3,000 farmers in rice farming

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Government said that the state is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to train no fewer than 3,000 beneficiaries who are expected to benefit from the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) loan. The scheme, the state government said yesterday during the training in Yenagoa, the state capital, would cover fishery, cassava and rice cultivation.

Already, the shortlisted beneficiaries are undergoing one-day training in Yenagoa. Speaking during the training of the beneficiaries, the Head of Development Finance of CBN Yenagoa Office, Stanley Oruyeigha, advised the participants to take the scheme seriously, even as he noted that they were lucky to have been selected to participate in the scheme. “The collaboration between the CBN and the Bayelsa State Government is to ensure massive production of rice which will be bagged and branded under the name “BaRice.” He further added that some of the participating farmers would be encouraged to form clusters and cooperative farms to enable them to meet the set targets. Dikuro also urged the trainee farmers to be serious as their success would go a long way in encouraging the government to do more for the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EndSARS: Use your vote as means to correct bad governance –Ambassador

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA.

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore, Ambassdor Nonye Rajis-Okpara, has called on the EndSARS protesters to sheath the sword, stating that they should use their votes to end any wrong governance.   The Ambassador, who sympathized with youths over their hardship in the country, condemned the Army for shooting at youths over the protest. Calling […]
News Top Stories

$30m oil deal: Reps summon NNPC, Oando, NAOC, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives has invited the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Oando Plc. over an alleged oil deal scam of $30 million. Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream), Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar (APC, Sokoto), who issued the summons, […]
News Top Stories

My political opponents twisted narratives to blackmail me –Tinubu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday denied alleged complicity in last Tuesday’s controversial deployment of the military to shoot and disperse peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos.   Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, also denied having any pecuniary interests in the toll gate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: