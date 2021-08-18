Bayelsa: Ending the scourge of abandoned projects

In Bayelsa State, everything goes. No thanks to the youths who do not even ask questions may be because their relations are beneficiaries of the rot going on in the system. There are lots of abandoned projects littered all over the place, many of which would have employed many of the youths loitering around asking for alms and saying: “I’m loyal sir!” In a bid to elicit favours from would be benefactors.

However, the rot has lingered on since the nation’s return to civilian rule with the advent of the 4th Republic some 22 years ago. Since 1999 none of the governors who have led the state has done better than his predecessor, especially when it comes to starting and completing projects.

Thus when each one gets into office he will snub his predecessor’s project (no matter how valuable to the state); immediately start his own scheme and leave it unfinished when he completes his tenure. This is a state where you will see the same kind of project replicated in more than three different locations without being completed. From the time of the first democratically elected governor of Bayelsa State, late Peter Alamiesiegha to Goodluck Jonathan, to Timipre Sylva and Henry Seriake Dickson all failed to end this anomaly. However, it appears the present helmsman, Douye Diri is genuinely trying to break the circle.

For instance there is the almighty five-star hotel popularly called ‘Monument of Shame’ which was started by Alamiesiegha but has been left abandoned after allegedly gulping more than N18 billion according to the ‘Restoration Government’ of Diri. Sadly there are other hotels built to a certain level and abandoned like the three-star one located at Oxbow Lake.

The Bayelsa Sports Academy is almost dying. The Bayelsa starch factory at Ebedebiri, the poultry farm, the Bayelsa diagnostic centre, the aquaculture at Yenegwe to mention but a few are all lying uncompleted. All were moribund until recently when the current administration tried to resuscitate the starch factory even though the place is yet to start production despite having so much money thrown at it.

These are apart from bodies established most of them by former governor Henry Dickson like the Bayelsa State Investment Promotion Agency and BDIC supposedly located in South Africa with a whopping N10 billion ascribed to it without any investor gotten from the project. The project just turned out to become a white elephant scheme.

For the Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre, a huge sum of money has been invested without any tangible result despite the fact that the former president of the country, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo came to commission it and even advised all to take advantage of the facilities there. Early this year the current governor of the state, Douye Diri signed an N329.29 billion budget into law while last year the budget was N242.2 billion. And although it is on record by the Debt Management Office of Nigeria that the nation’s debt profile was N33.11 trillion in 2021; Bayelsa’s debt profile stood at N168.67 billion as at march 2021 making it the state with the second highest debt profile in the country – and this is despite being an oil producing state. And in spite of having this ‘black gold’, the state was unable to attract any foreign investment in the first quarter of 2021 according to the same records.

It didn’t also receive any in 2019 and 2020. In terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Bayelsa State was said to have generated N128.58 billion in 2020 – 90 percent of which was reportedly received from the federal allocation. But in all these, investing more in agriculture as professed by former governor Henry Seriake Dickson would have gone a long way to reducing poverty in the state. Of course he once said during his tenure while speaking at Ebedebiri, that the government poultry had a 35,000-bird capacity.

In addition the state also had two big modern fish farms, one located at Angalabiri and constructed by the Israelis and another close to Yenagoa around Famgbe. He had described the starch processing factory as the biggest investment which was the largest cassava processing factory in Africa.

Thomas Commander, Dickson’s Agricultural Commissioner, had disclosed that the aqua culture project was expected to gulp N3.9 billion stating that the government signed a pact with two foreign technical partners to establish aquaculture farms, fish processing and storage facilities in the state to boost food production for local consumption and export.

He said that the state government had invested N1.17 billion on aquaculture farms and P and R International, which was one of the partners, was going to establish a fish farm with a capacity of about 1500 metric tonnes of cat fish with 500 metric tons of tilapia, making a total of 2000 metric tonnes of fish per annum.

He said: “In view of the volume of fish that would be produced, they have been asked to also establish a fish processing factory with a capacity of 2500 metric tonnes and a cold storage facility adding that the three components amount to $24 million with a naira equivalent of about N3.9 billion. Also, another agric commissioner during Dickson’s second tenure, Doodei Week had said that the farm located at Yenegwe was expected to provide employment for about 4,000 youths. He said: “The vision of the governor for the project is to make Bayelsa the fish hub and rake in an annual income of nothing less than N3.5 billion.

“Processed, packaged and branded Bayelsa fish will be produced here. Apart from employment it will generate a lot of economic activities. We are looking at about 4,000 jobs to be generated here directly or indirectly. “This farm estate will be replicated in all the local government areas. As we speak, the Southern Ijaw farm has started. In Sagbama, Nembe, land acquisition is going on.

This project will ensure we stop the importation of fish.” Unfortunately, all the promises never saw the light of the day during Dickson’s time and are one of the reasons why the present Governor, Diri is trying to resuscitate the agric sector and lured the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae to the state to see if a business can be struck with his government. While enumerating the business opportunities in agriculture, aquaculture and the deep seaport project as well as in oil and gas, the governor stressed that the state was eager to tap into the technical know-how of South Korea. Also former President Jonathan had previously pointed out that not many foreign investors had discovered the state’s economic potential adding that: “Most cases, when companies come into Nigeria, they feel that they cannot invest in young states like Bayelsa, my own state, with relatively low infrastructure development. “But Bayelsa is where you have the fertile market and luckily some of your companies like Daewoo and others are here. So they know that Bayelsa is a virgin state.”

Be that as it may, Governor Douye Diri has achieved some level of success as he has already tried to revive the Ebedebiri starch factory even though the factory was yet to start operation after the initial celebration of going there and promising that it will soon be commissioned. Although not yet commissioned after more than three months of work undertaken on it by the present government, the present Commissioner of Agriculture, David Alagoa in an interview recently had said that he should not be asked any question concerning the factory before he took over as commissioner but added that the factory will soon be commissioned. Although a lot of the equipment installed at the starch factory was already looking desolate when this reporter got there, Alagoa said: “Those tractors you saw are not abandoned as you put it. I know one or two tyres are deflated.

It is out of season so they are just parked until when they will be used. Of course at the Etegwe aquaculture for fish production, the place had been deserted for a long time with weeds already taken over the place. A source very close to the Prosperity Government and also part of the Restoration Government had once confided in this reporter that everything done at the fish farm was a waste but admitted that present administration was making plans to resuscitate the farm. Also at the poultry farm, not even one chicken was seen when Mega City visited the place.

Like this: Like Loading...