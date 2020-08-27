Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Executive Council holds maiden meeting

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri on Thursday stated that his administration would focus on developing agriculture and small and medium scale enterprises.
Speaking in Yenagoa during the maiden Executive Council meeting of the ‘Prosperity Governmnent’, Governor Diri said in order to actualize this, directed the commissioners in charge of Agriculture and that of Trade, Industry and Investment to brace up for the tasks ahead.
The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Ayibaina Duba, who spoke unbehalf of the governmnent, said the governor emphasised the need to change the value system and orientation of Bayelsans for them to be more productive and self-reliant.
The governor challenged the new cabinet members to realise that they had enormous responsibilities that require their creativity and ingenuity to deliver the prosperity agenda of the administration through their different ministries.
Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo (SAN), pledged that the impact of the administration would be felt in every nook and cranny of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Early morning fire razes Benin’s Oba Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  The popular Oba Market in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has been razed. The fire, which burnt almost all the massive market, according to witnesses, started around 12:05 a.m. Monday and raged till 6 a.m., before it was put out by a team of fire fighters. It was learnt that there was no […]
Metro & Crime

Buhari mourns Adamawa traditional ruler, Hama Bachama

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

T he Bachama Traditional Kingdom in Adamawa State, on Saturday night, lost its paramount ruler, Colonel Honest Stephens Irmiya (rtd).     The late Stephen Irmiya, ascended the throne in 2012 following the demise of his predecessor, Homun Asaph Zadok.     President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the family of the deceased. In a […]
Metro & Crime

Court rejects Wadume, others’ bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rejected the bail applications filed by the alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume, and six others. The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, however, ordered the accused to be immediately moved from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: