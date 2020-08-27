Bayelsa Executive Council holds maiden meeting

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri on Thursday stated that his administration would focus on developing agriculture and small and medium scale enterprises.

Speaking in Yenagoa during the maiden Executive Council meeting of the ‘Prosperity Governmnent’, Governor Diri said in order to actualize this, directed the commissioners in charge of Agriculture and that of Trade, Industry and Investment to brace up for the tasks ahead.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Ayibaina Duba, who spoke unbehalf of the governmnent, said the governor emphasised the need to change the value system and orientation of Bayelsans for them to be more productive and self-reliant.

The governor challenged the new cabinet members to realise that they had enormous responsibilities that require their creativity and ingenuity to deliver the prosperity agenda of the administration through their different ministries.

Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo (SAN), pledged that the impact of the administration would be felt in every nook and cranny of the state.

