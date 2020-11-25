Metro & Crime Top Stories

Bayelsa: Explosions damage Shell, Agip crude, gas pipelines

Some yet-to-be-identified persons on Monday attacked oil facilities operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) at Ikarama community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Mr. Ben Warder, a youth leader in Ikarama near the incident site, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that residents heard several sounds from the explosions that rocked the oil fields on Monday.

He said: “The site is not far from Ikarama, we heard sounds from the blast and it sounded like dynamites and it was not safe to go near. “So, when the situation became quiet we had to trace what happened and it turned out that Shell’s gas pipeline and Agip’s crude lines were destroyed. “The incident resulted to air pollution from the gas pipeline and crude leak which members of the affected communities are battling to cope with.”

Confirming the incident yesterday, Mr Michael Adande, an SPDC spokesman, said the oil firm had received reports of the incident and shut down the facility to curtail impact. He said: “We have a report of interference on our pipeline about one kilometre from Ikarama community in Bayelsa State. “We immediately shut-in the line and we have informed the relevant regulatory government agencies and stakeholders. “A government-led joint investigation team will determine the cause of the interference.”

