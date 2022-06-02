Bayelsa farmers seek extension of agric loans

Farmers and fishermen in Sangana community of Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have sought for an extension of agric loans to them by the state government. They called on the government to ensure that the agricultural loans meant for farmers get to them in their various communities.

They noted that despite the fact that they are doing the real farming and fishing, the loans don’t get to them to encourage them. The fishermen also called on the state government to do something about the local and foreign trawlers along the sea which they said trawled their nets away leaving them devastated. Speaking recently on behalf of others at the community when New Telegraph visited, Waibide Amaji, a fisherman, pleaded with the state government to help him with some loans to get back his fishing gears which he said were destroyed during the gas leak that occurred in the community.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...