Bayelsa flood victims receive relief materials

Towards ameliorating the suffering of the flood victims in Bayelsa State, a non-governmental organisation known as Action Aids in partnership with MacJim Foundation at the weekend reached out to some of the flood victims.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that Action Aids with MacJim Foundation donated food and other items to about 140 most vulnerable people affected by the floods who are the pregnant women, nursing mothers and the elderly.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Yenagoa, Sagbama and Ogbia local government areas.

Presenting the items to the women in Ogboloma, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Good luck Omoh, the representative of Action Aids, said that the whole essence was to complement the efforts of the State government.

He said that the organisation was not working in Bayelsa but because her partner, MacJim Foundation was in the state, they decided to intervene.

Omoh said: “We know what the government is doing in reaching about 90 per cent of the victims but those 10 per cent who have not been reached; we go to the far communities to reach them.

“We are reaching 140 households with food items like rice, indomie, maggi, salt and dignity like pants, sanitary pads, wrappers, soaps and others.

Also speaking, a representative of MacJim Foundation, MacDonald JimDorgu said the foundation in partnership with Action Aid has brought the humanitarian response to the people in Yenagoa.

He said that the organization was able to profile the elderly, the pregnant and the lactating mothers who really suffered from the effects of the flood.

“We actually chose the poorest of the poor, those that were not able to leave their homes even in the midst of flood. They were the most affected people living in thatch houses. We thank God that Action Aid was able to reach out to them.

 

