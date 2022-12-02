Bayelsa Flood: When Humanitarian Minister got what she didn’t bargain for

Bayelsa experience

What the 2022 flood did to the people of Bayelsa state including yours truly cannot be forgotten in a hurry. In fact, the trauma will last for a very long time even though there has been another pronouncement by the Nigerian meteorological agency that another will be coming in 2023.

For the people and government of the state, it should not repeat itself again not now or in the next ten years.

Bayelsa state is sincerely below the sea level with all the tributaries emptying into the Atlantic Ocean through the rivers Benue and Nun river.

With a state of about 203kilometers and with longest coastline in Nigeria, the state suffers a lot of flood related problem each time waters over flow and there is a rise in sea level the reason it always has perennial flooding which has been part of the people.

That was why the people of Bayelsa state tackled the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development Sadiya Umar Farouq said that the state was not among the ten most affected by the 2022 flood.

SEMA releases data

Even though not released on time because of the traumatic experience and the state struggling to make sure that the people survived the flood by making camps, foods, and other necessities available, thestate emergency management agency latter released the data of people directly affected.

According to the data released by SEMA, a total of 1,344,014 persons have so far been directly affected by the 2022 ravaging flood in Bayelsa State while a total of one million, three hundred and forty-four thousand and fourteen persons have been affected by the flood. One million two hundred and ten thousand, one hundred and eighty three people were displaced from their houses.

In the spread sheet as at last Friday, 4th November, ninety-six (96) deaths was so far recorded with Yenagoa local government area posting the highest fatality figure.

Confirming the official data, the SEMA chairman, Walamam Igrubia, who said collation of data from the field were still ongoing as at the time the data was released, observed that the heavy flood affected a number of farmlands, school buildings, health structures and other facilities.

He confirmed that the flooding affected several ( more than 300) communities across the entire eight local government areas of the state making it clear that the preliminary reports and data available to SEMA and other agencies indicated that Bayelsa state remained the most flood impacted among states in the country.

Jonathan confirms impact

Jonathon disclosed that Bayelsa state was the most affected and pleaded with the federal government to come to the aid of the state.

The former also empathized with the people of the state and assured them that he is always with them in their moment of grieve.Jonathan said “I have discussed with the president and the vice president and I believe that he will come to our aid and I will continue to remind him.

“I don’t want to over emphasis the issue of disaster that befell us.

Although, it is national because so many states are affected but this part of the country is more Deltaic than Delta state and more riverine than Rivers state. It is the lowest part of the country.

“I empathize with all of my brothers and sisters from the state although I’m also impacted by the flood. Coming out today when we are still affected by the flood is significant.

Good luck Jonathan called on the federal government to help Bayelsa state as she starts the rebuilding process.

Diri laments

To confirm the gravity of the flood on Bayelsans, the state governor, Douye Diri disclosed that 95% of Bayelsans were displaced by the ravaging flood as he called on the federal government as a matter urgency to come to the aid of the state.

“And these people are undergoing this natural disaster. Yes we know it is not caused by the federal government. We agree neither by the state government but because of the contribution of Bayelsa state to the federal government of Nigeria, we expect something better than what we are seeing.

“This is the third week that a Bayelsans have been displaced and that speaks volumes. In other climes not even up to one week, you are going to see an immediate response. We still believe in one Nigeria. Please don’t let us change our mind. This is beyond the capacity of Bayelsa government.

“This flood did not affect people along party lines. It should be a clear message to us that we have common challenges and we can only solve them when we are united. Let us not be deceived into fractionalizing to suit the political interest of politicians who look for us only when they need our votes.

Bayelsa threatens to sue

As a result of the absence of the federal government during the ravaging flood he traditional rulers in Bayelsa State asked the Ijaws and the elders of the state to sue Federal Government for abandoning the Niger Delta water ways for over fifty years without taking care of the rivers.

The chairman of traditional rulers council who is also the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo flanked by his Bayelsa counterparts in a press conference then stated that the federal government has been taking away the proceeds from the land without caring about the land.

The traditional rulers also said that the federal government should commission seasoned experts to advice on what to do to stop the negative effects of the flood.

They said that Bayelsans do not require only the swift intervention of the Federal Government, but also the visit of the C-in-C to personally to empathize with the survivors of this great deluge adding that the resilient Ijaws of Bayelsa state whose land has been producing a major proportion of the oil and gas resources that have sustained his administration.

Dakolo said” The Nigerian federal government has never serviced the river system in the last fifty years. As a matter of fact, I believe that the Ijaws and the Niger Delta should rise up and sue the federal government and demand for appropriate compensation for fifty years disservice.

“We did not mince words in condemning the complete absence of agents of statutory federal government agencies and ministries saddled with the job of rendering assistance in our domains at times such as these rather we are seeing oil workers in their coveralls safe in their shuttles, going about their greasy, oily business, all over our flood ravaged state.

“We also need not reiterate that our kingdoms and clans, our flood ravaged kingdoms and clans, constitute crude oil blocs owned by persons and business concerns which regrettably, we do not own. Even though the gas flares are still burning-hot in our kingdoms despite the overwhelming floodwaters.

“While this type of calamity had never befallen our people, we had never imagined that this degree of extreme insensitivity and lack of interest would be displayed with respect to the survival and welfare of our peace loving people who are all fellow citizens of this great country for all to see at a time like this.

“The federal government that has the whole oil money has not deliberately walked to us to do something about the rivers around the Niger Delta. That has to be done.

“Let them deploy oil and gas money which supposed to have been deployed decades ago to solve this flooding issue. Deploy all the monies now and I’m sure that by next year the flood will not be devastative.

IYC accuses minister of bias

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) in their reaction to the statement of the humanitarian minister accused of bias.

The IYC president, Peter Timothy Igbifa, described the minster’s statement as unbelievable, irresponsible, insensitive and provocative and called on Muhammadu Buhari to probe her handling of the disaster across the country.

Igbifa observed that the minister may have relied on an arm chair statistics she generated from the comfort of her home and not on any field investigations.

He said Farooq by her comment had shown that she was more of a disaster than the flood and that she was either playing ethnic bias or dancing on the graves of those, who perished in Bayelsa during the flood statingthat Bayelsa state remained the most affected state.

He said “Bayelsa’s case remains peculiar and unfortunate. The state was cut off from the rest of the country and her neighbouring states because the flood submerged and destroyed the East-West road, the only road that leads to Bayelsa, from both the Delta and Rivers axis.

“What exactly is the minister saying? Did she travel to the Mass or Pluto when all these things happened? Is she playing party or ethnic politics? We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the minister and how she handled the assignment he gave to her concerning the flood.

“If the flow of crude oil had been affected, if the flood had destroyed all the oil pipelines criss-crossing the state and damaged other oil installations, maybe, the minister would have ranked Bayelsa first. But maybe because it affected the Ijaw people and destroyed all their livelihoods only, that is why the minister chose to side with her people in the north.

PANDEF also reacted

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, also called for the immediate sack or resignation of Sadiya Umar Farouq for what it called crass irresponsibility.

In a statement signed by Ken Robinson, national publicity secretary PANDEF then, the group said “We have a minister of humanitarian affairs who is not humane, who was only active to carry out school feeding for school children who were confined to their homes during Covid-19.

“The parameters adduced by the minister in arriving at her reckless conclusions are morbid and ridiculous; it is this kind of “upside-down” thinking that has pummeled Nigeria to its present dire state.

“PANDEF is worried that the minister’s assertions could heighten the feelings of alienation and dissension in the country. Her remarks have been greeted with spontaneous reactions and widespread condemnation across the Niger Delta, particularly Bayelsa state, where the government and the people have been grappling with the massive devastation caused by the floods.

“Worse even, the minister of water resources or the “almighty” and untouchable minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development or their colleague, the minister of environment whose ministries have direct relevance to the situation, have not thought it fit to visit the affected communities in the Niger Delta.

“Conclusively, the assertions by Sadiya Umar Farouq further reflect the uncouth arrogance and callous disregard being accorded to issues about the Niger Delta region and its people, by the federal government.

Dickson also:

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson also joined his kings men to condemn in strong terms what he called the unscientific assessment describing the statement as being, insensitive, disrespectful and offensive not only to Bayelsa or the Ijaw nation but the people of all states affected by the flood.

He noted that while communities and indeed the entire state in the case of Bayelsa were submerged with critical infrastructure and people’s sources of livelihood destroyed, the federal government didn’t organized any meaningful relief exercise then for the people.

He condemned the attempts to downplay the crushing effect of the flood on the people and urged the ministers to withdraw the statements and take the necessary steps to support the various state governments and individuals to bring succor to the embattled people.

He said “In the case of Bayelsa, the entire state is submerged under water. For several weeks, people’s livelihood, communities are displaced and the federal government has not been able to send any meaningful relief materials to the state and the people. And yet each time the ministers speak what comes out of their mouths do not encourage but seems to adding salt to injury.

“Creating the impression that a whole state whose road networks have been cut off and the entire state submerged is not among the ten most affected by this flood is insulting and is indeed the height of insensitivity that any government official can show.

“I condemn this statements and I urge them to withdraw them and come to the rescue not just of Bayelsa state but all the affected state.

They should work and support the state government and the efforts of individuals.

“To say that communities and Local Governments and the entire Bayelsa that is submerged is not as seriously impacted is not an honest assessment. It is an arbitrary assessment and even if there’s one death or people submerged anywhere.

Your visit Belated: Bayelsa Government.

Following the back lash, the minister finally came although when the flood was already receding but the state government told the minister that the visit was already belated adding that she should have been in the state when the flood was at its peak.

Speaking the when she came, the state governor Douye Diri represented by his deputy Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo informed her that the flood rose to over 4.5 metres above its normal level and caused unprecedented devastation.

He said “Honourable minister, if you had visited us at the peak of the flood, you would have better appreciated what we as a government and people went through. Even now that the flood is receding, you will agree with me that it’s effect is beyond the handling of the state government. That is why we keep calling for support from the federal government and other well meaning individuals and organizations.

“We are happy and elated that you have finally visited to commiserate with us. The flooding disaster is actually nobody’s fault but it is an issue of climate change. For record purposes our meteorological department in the surveyor general office and ministry of environment monitored the flood and from records available it showed that the flood rose by 4.26 metres.

“And that is why, for the first time almost the entire state was submerged in water. The NEMA South South representative can attest to the level of damage caused by the flood this year.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank the federal government for setting up a relief emergency committee and we are going to make suggestions that will ensure immediate relief for our farmers, fishermen and also cater for citizens’ health challenges arising from the flood.

