Bayelsa gets 440 additional polling units – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created and added another 440 polling units (PUs) to the existing 1,804 polling units in Bayelsa State, which presently brings the total to polling units in the state to 2,244. The state’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Cyril Omorogbe, disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the innovastate capital, during a stakeholders’ briefing on the Expansion of Voter Access to Polling Units. The INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had on February 9, this year, harped on the need to expand voter’s access to polling units.

This was as Omorogbe noted that the State currently has 2,244 polling units on the conversion of voting points, saying that before the enumeration of the Registration Area there were 1,804 polling units across the eight Local Government Areas of the state. The REC said: “Nigeria has never recorded over 35 per cent of voters during elections, whereas Ghana has recorded over 59 per cent of voters’ participation in elections.

“The Commission is expanding voter access to polling units by converting existing voting points and settlements into full polling units. “INEC also ceases this opportunity to relocate existing polling units to places where they are closer or more accessible to voters, as well as decongest existing polling units by reducing the number of voters per polling unit. “Another objective is to improve the quality of access to electoral services provided to all voters by the Commission, especially better access to polling units for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).”

