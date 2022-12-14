Bayelsa gives agency marching order to enforce physical planning laws

Bayelsa State Government has given its physical planning and development board a marching order to enforce the laws and policies guiding the proper development of the state urging the board to pull down any building blocking water channels and standing on the right of way not minding whose building it is.

Giving the order, on Wednesday in Yenagoa at a three-day summit organised by the board, with the theme physical planning and development in Bayelsa State, the way forward, the governor represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo asked the board to carry out the enforcement objectively without sparing whoever including himself and any government official that violates the building laws and regulations of the state.

He observed that the haphazard developmental pattern in the state capital was as a result of impunity by land sellers and developers as well as lack of political will on the part of the government to enforce the laws.

Governor Diri, who cautioned community leaders and youths to desist from the attitude of selling lands indiscriminately to land developers, assured that his administration would give all necessary support to relevant agencies to implement its urban renewal policies.

