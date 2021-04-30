News

Bayelsa gives approval to LGs’ financial autonomy

Bayelsa State Government yesterday stated that it has given its approval of financial autonomy to the local government councils and would not in any way tamper with their funds. This was as the state government noted that Bayelsa State was currently one of the few states in the country, where other arms of government function independently, including the local government system. It further stated that the government said that the clamour for financial autonomy for the local government councils was in line with the principles of rule of law and separation of powers.

The state Governor, Douye Diri, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed this when the National President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Akeem Olatunji- Ambali visited him in Yenagoa, the state capital, however, noted that the government recently resolved to increase its financial support to the councils with an additional sum of N252 million on a monthly basis.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Doubara Atasi, in a statement noted that the move was necessitated by inadequate revenue allocations from the Federal Government and the implementation of promotion arrears of council workers by the state government.

