Bayelsa gives approval to local govt financial authonomy

Bayelsa State government on Thursday stated that it has given its approval of financial autonomy to the local government councils and does not in anyway tamper with their funds.

Maintaining that Bayelsa State was currently one of the few states in the country where other arms of government function independently including the local government system, the governmnent said that the clamour for financial autonomy for the local councils was in line with the principles of rule of law and separation of powers

Governor Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, was speaking when the National President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Akeem Olatunji-Ambali paid a courtesy visit in Yenagoa, noted that the government had recently resolved to increase its financial support to the councils with an additional sum of N252 million on a monthly basis.

The deputy governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, in a statement stated that the move was necessitated by inadequate revenue allocations from the Federal Government and the implementation of promotion arrears of council workers by the state government.

Speaking earlier, the National President of NULGE, Comrade Olatunji-Ambali, explained that his team was in the state in continuation of the union’s nationwide advocacy campaign for local government autonomy.

