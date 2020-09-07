Bayelsa gov congratulates Dickson, Cleopasate

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, at the weekend congratulated his predecessor, Seriake Dickson and the immediate past Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, who emerged candidates for Bayelsa West and inBayelsa Central senatorial districts in the state’s forthcoming by-election, respectively.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carefully selected its candidates for the October 31 Central and West senatorial districts by-election. Speaking in Yenagoa, Diri said he was satis fied with the process and commended the aspirants and delegates for their orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

A statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the governor lauded the transparent and peaceful conduct of the primary election held in Yenagoa and Sagbama.

He called on members of the party to close ranks and work for the success of its candidates in the senatorial by-election. He expressed the confidence that the PDP would emerge victorious in both elections.

“You will attest to the fact that the primary was very orderly, transparent and fair. I am very sure that everybody is satisfied with the conduct. PDP is always throwing up the best candidates.

"You will also agree with me that in PDP, we carefully select and nominate our candidates. You can see the difference between the candidates of the PDP and any other party."

He said indeed there was the need for the police to investigate the recent accident which involved his boss, alleging that it was a plot to assassinate Oshiomhole. Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi (left) with the Chancellor of Ebonyi State University, Prince Arthur Eze in Abuja …yesterday

