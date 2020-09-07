News

Bayelsa gov congratulates Dickson, Cleopasate

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA Comment(0)

 

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, at the weekend congratulated his predecessor, Seriake Dickson and the immediate past Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, who emerged candidates for Bayelsa West and  inBayelsa Central senatorial districts in the state’s forthcoming by-election, respectively.

 

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carefully selected its candidates for the October 31 Central and West senatorial districts by-election. Speaking in Yenagoa, Diri said he was satis fied with the process and commended the aspirants and delegates for their orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

 

A statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the governor lauded the transparent and peaceful conduct of the primary election held in Yenagoa and Sagbama.

 

He called on members of the party to close ranks and work for the success of its candidates in the senatorial by-election. He expressed the confidence that the PDP would emerge victorious in both elections.

 

“You will attest to the fact that the primary was very orderly, transparent and fair. I am very sure that everybody is satisfied with the conduct. PDP is always throwing up the best candidates.

 

“You will also agree with me that in PDP, we carefully select and nominate our candidates. You can see the difference between the candidates of the PDP and any other party.”iomhole when contacted yesterday, described the allegation as callous and insensitive to human lives.

 

He said indeed there was the need for the police to investigate the recent accident which involved his boss, alleging that it was a plot to assassinate Oshiomhole. Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi (left) with the Chancellor of Ebonyi State University, Prince Arthur Eze in Abuja …yesterday

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 may cost UK govt. £192bn

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK’s budget watchdog has revised sharply higher its projections for the cost of the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis and warned the country remains on track for its worst economic slump in 300 years. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said it now expected the chancellor’s support programmes for the economy – […]
News

Domestic violence: Enugu CSOs want full implementation of VAPP law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Civil Society Organisations, (CSOs) in Enugu State have demanded proper implementation of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law across the country. The CSOs made the demand in Enugu yesterday during a peaceful protest against incessant sexual abuse at the Government House and the state’s House of Assembly. The CSOs that participated in the peaceful protest […]
News

29 monarchs get staff of office in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday presented staff-of-office to twenty-nine new traditional rulers across the state, charging them to be custodians of peace in their various communities. Speaking during the presentation of staff- of-office to the newly elected traditional rulers at Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, the governor, who urged them to refrain from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: