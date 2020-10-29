Bayelsa gov lauds conduct of #EndSARS protesters, inaugurates panel on human rights abuse

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday commended the conduct of #EndSARS protesters in the state, saying that they were peaceful and mature in making their demands known. Governor Diri also commended the peaceful disposition of the youth while inaugurating the panels on police brutality and human rights abuses at the Government House, Yenagoa. The governor set up both committees last week in response to the demands of the protesters when he addressed them at the Government House, penultimate weekend.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as decrying the criminal aspects of the protests in parts of the country while expressing appreciation to the protesters in the state for their orderly conduct, which he said ensured that the state remained peaceful and without any violent incidents.

He said he immediately adopted the demands of the protesters as a sign of his commitment towards a speedy resolution of the issues raised and promised to support the panels to succeed. He charged members of the two panels to do a thorough job, noting that with the calibre of persons in the panels, justice would be served.

“The EndSARS protests swept across our country. Lately, the criminal part of it was noticed. However, in our dear state, Bayelsa, the protesters have been civil, calm and very peaceful. “During the protest, they demanded the setting up of these panels that we are inaugurating today.

I adopted all of theirdemandsonbehalf of the government of Bayelsa State. “The duty that has just been bestowed on you as members requires justice, equality and your full commitment. Knowing the calibre of people in the panels, I have no doubt in my mind that you will serve justice and equity

Like this: Like Loading...