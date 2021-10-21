News

Bayelsa gov presents N310bn 2022 budget to Assembly

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri yesterday presented a budget of N310.7 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year. Presenting the budget christened: “Budget of Sustainable Growth” at the House of Assembly, the governor disclosed that the budget would be partly funded from borrowing and grants from the development partners.

Diri said that his administration was formulating a 30-year long-term development plan for the state, adding that when the budget is passed by the House and assented to, the state government would build critical infrastructure, sustain urban renewal and development, create wealth and job opportunities, build human capital and strengthen agro-businesses in the state. He said: “We intend to explore other sources of funding apart from our projected revenue and expected federal allocation. We intend also to borrow the sum of N45.8 billion which will fund 13 per cent of the total budget estimate. “The expected aid and grants from our development partners both from national and international level are estimated at N24.7 billion, which is approximately eight per cent of the total budget estimate.

“The 2021 Budget of growth was based on a benchmark oil price of $38 US Dollars per barrel, oil production capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day and exchange rate of N379 to the US Dollar. “Notwithstanding this shortfall in our expected revenue inflows and the rise of our internal expenditures, we gave approval to augment the payment of new minimum wage to the local government workforce, our primary school teachers and cleared the minimum wage arrears.

