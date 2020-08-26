Bayelsa gov swears in 25 cabinet members

BayelsaStateGovernor, DouyeDiri, yesterday told his new commissioners, who were sworn in Yenagoa, that service to the people was the essence of their appointment. The governor also charged them to work towards actualising the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.

Speaking during the swearing in of 24 new commissioners and a Special Adviser on Political Affairs at the executive council chambers of Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Diri said they were assuming office at a difficult moment occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said they would need to put in their best to meet the yearnings of the people of the state. His Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted the governor as saying that the commissioners were carefully selected in recognition of their capabilities. He expressed confidence that they would contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

He tasked them to be innovative and prudent with the commonwealth of the state while ensuring that they run an open-door policy and undertake projects that were people-centred.

The Bayelsa helmsman called on the new cabinet members to put the interest of the state above personal considerations and ensure that the prosperity agenda of the current administration gets to every nook and cranny of the state.

He said: “Continue the important work of actualising the dreams of the founding fathers of our great state, Bayelsa, and making it the destination that will truly be to the glory of all. “I want to heartily congratulate you on your appointment and also thank you for accepting to bring your skills, capacity and experience to the service of your people.

“The expectations from you are naturally very high. With the inauguration of the executive council, you are expected to hit the ground running and put the necessary structures in place to fulfil the hopes and aspiration of our people.

Be prudent with the management of scarce resources,” the governor said. Those sworn in were Miss. Preye Broderick (Ministry of Special Duties – East), Mr. Esau Andrew (Lands, Housing and Urban Development), Dr. Ibiene Jones (Mineral Resources), Chief Thompson Amule (Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development) and Miss. Grace Ikiotenne (Transportation).

