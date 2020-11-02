Bayelsa gov tells Works Ministry to fix bridge

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to repair the collapsed portion of the bridge on Edepie-Otuasega-Imiringi road in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Thegovernor, whogavethe directive on Saturday during aninspectiontourof thefailed portion, saidheaskedtheministry to carry out remedial work on the road project as its users were Bayelsans that sufferedtheeffectof thedamaged damage.

The road, which linked three local government areas in the state, was cut off by erosion last Wednesday, leaving commuters stranded on both sides.

Thegovernor’sspokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him in a statement as saying that hisadministrationwould not fold its arms and watch Bayelsans suffer as a result of the collapsed bridge.

