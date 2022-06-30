News

Bayelsa Gov to Youths: Direct your energies to productive ventures

Bayelsa State government has asked the youths in the state to redirect and channel their energies to productive ventures by investing their time in activities that would not link them to crime and criminality. Governor Douye Diri, who was represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, advised them to take full advantage of the various opportunities that the government has created for them to better their lives. Speaking yesterday at the 79th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital, the governor disclosed that no fewer than 150 youths were currently being trained as the second batch of beneficiaries of the “Diri Digital Entrepreneurship Empowerment Programme (DDEEP).” Ewrudjakpo, however, assured the people of the state of the present administration’s irrevocable commitment to complete phase one of the Nembe-Brass Road project before the end of his first term in office.

 

