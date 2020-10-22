Bayelsa: Governors’ aide to embark on training of youths on ethics, values

The newly appointed Special Adviser on Ethics and Values Orientation to the Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Morris Joshua Eluan-Sokari, yesterday said that his priority in office is to embark on a three-week civil/paramilitary training on ethics and values for some selected youths across the eight local government areas of the state.

He said the youths would serve as ethics and values corps members in line with the mandate of the National Agency for Ethics and Values Compliance.

While speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, Eluan- Sokari, however, reiterated that the inauguration of the state chapter of Ethics and Values Orientation Corps was essential in the fight against corruption and other social vices in the present globalised world.

The Special Adviser, who noted that the issue of integrity and public morality had become more demanding under the prevailing circumstances in our national life, added that the Ethics and Values Orientation Corps, when inaugurated would among other things, inculcate such qualities as honesty, fairness, dedication, commitment and transparency in the citizens, as building blocks for a fair, just and egalitarian society.

