Bayelsa govt appreciates Bayelsa United/Queens for FA cup triumph

The Baysa State government has appreciated both Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa United players for their superlative performance, which made it possible for them to win both the male and female categories of the FA Cup.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during  reception in their honour, Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who stood in for Governor Douye Diri, said that the teams have  made history as the only state to achieve that feat in Nigeria.

According to  a statement by his media aid, Doubara Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo attributed the success to the miracle of God that ushered him and Diri into office, saying since their assumption, it has been one miracle after another.

He said: “We are not celebrating yet because the sun does not dry a cloth and take it.What we went to do in Benin was to dry a cloth. The governor who is the owner of the cloth will come and take it.

“When we told them the pair of Douye Diri and Lawrence are miracles, they thought we were joking. Now, it is happening. We want to thank you for your prayers, for your support. We also want to thank especially the players. They have fulfilled their part of the bargain. We will do our part.”

He thanked members of the political class and other Bayelsans who were in Benin to cheer the team to victory, saying their support contributed to the victory.

Ewhrudjakpo assured that a formal celebration will be organised for the players of both teams by Governor Diri who was unavoidably absent.

Kwara: Man in NSCDC net for allegedly abducting, raping minor

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 28-year-old man, Bello Muhammed, for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a minor.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “Muhammed conspired with two other suspects, who are still at large, to kidnap 15-year-old (name withheld)of llale village, in Oke Ero Local Government Area of the state They dragged the victim into the bush, tied her hands and raped her several times. They  later got in touch with the family of the girl demanding for the sum of N15 million as ransom.

“The victim’s family paid a certain amount of money to the kidnappers who later released the victim.

“Luck ran out of one of the abductors, Bello Muhammed, as he was picked up by local vigilante at Kara market, Ajase lpo, who handed him over to the operatives of the NSCDC.

“During the interrogation, Muhammed confessed to have committed the crime with his two accomplices who are still at large.”

