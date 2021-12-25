Bayelsa govt assures of regular information on transparency

The Bayelsa State government has promised Bayelsans of its commitment to continue to uphold the tradition of transparency and briefing the people regularly on the performance of the government and how their commonwealth is being managed. The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayibaina Duba, gave this assurance during a transparency briefing for the months of September and October 2021, as he said that he has held on to transparency briefing because of its belief in using the platform to engage with the people.

Duba, however, used the platform to reel out some achievements of the present administration which he said included the construction of some roads and building of more schools in the state. Duba said: “You will recall that we came into government at a very trying time.

We had some issues last year and by January, we went into full spring in terms of award of contracts and a lot of projects are going on. “It is proper for some of us to be reminded that this government is doing well both in education, agriculture, works and infrastructure and in other areas we are doing what we can and that is the resources that come to the state have been used for.

“You can see that new schools are being built in the metropolis we are building six new model schools and eight new technical colleges and those contracts have been awarded and are ongoing and we have added about six hundred classroom in various schools. “One thing we are proud of is that our tertiary institutions are doing very well. We spent over a billion naira in trying to put structures that NDU courses are fully accredited and we got it right even our Bayelsa medical university that is running eleven programmers. Out of the eleven, nine of them have been accredited and the remaining two we have put certain structures in place to make sure that those two have full accreditation.

