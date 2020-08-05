News

Bayelsa govt. charges teachers, parents to take responsibility

As schools resume on Wednesday across the country, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has charged teachers, parents and students to take responsibility to avoid further spread of the Corona Virus disease. Inugurating a special committee monitoring committee on Tuesday in Yenagoa to ensure the safe reopening of schools across the state, the governor said that the trainers would go out with their guidelines and checklist to ensure that every teacher, student, parents must take responsibility so as avoid the spread of the virus.

He continued” It is not a purely government affair. It is the responsibility of both the teachers, parents and the government. “We must take strong measures to check teachers- students transmission and vice versa,” the governor stressed.

He noted that the teachers have become ‘frontliners,’ in the fight against COVID-19, just as the health workers have been since the advent of the disease in the country and urged them to discharge their responsibilities wholeheartedly. Diri said that to further ensure the safety of the returning students and teachers, the state government has provided 10,000 face masks, scanners and other hygiene related materials like soap, water for all the secondary schools in the state, including private schools.

