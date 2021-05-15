News

Bayelsa govt commends level of work on Yenagoa/Oporoma Road project

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State government has expressed delight with the level of work done so far on the Yenagoa /Oporoma road project. This is even as it charged contractors handling all government projects to redouble their efforts and ensure they meet completion deadlines. Speaking on an inspection tour of some of the ongoing projects in the state, the Chairman of the Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Ebiye Tarabina, urged the contractor to increase the pace of work in order to meet the completion schedule of the projects.

The project monitoring boss said the Douye Diri-led administration was fully committed to the completion of all ongoing projects in the state, urging Bayelsans to continually give their unalloyed support to the governor. Tarabina said: “Construction work on the projects is advancing at commendable speed because of the commitment of the government to provide critical infrastructure for the good people of the state. “I assure Bayelsans that the specifications and scope of the project will not be altered as the directorate will spare no effort in ensuring that contractors execute their jobs in line with contractual agreements.” Also speaking, the site manager, CCECC, the company handling the Yenagoa/ Oporoma road project, Henry Zhang, appreciated the state government for the project, adding that with the determination of the present administration, the project will be completed in record time. Other ongoing projects inspected by the team include the Igbedi Road, AIT/ Igbogene Road and the Elebele Bridge.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

