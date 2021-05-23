Bayelsa: Govt. continues demolition of illegal structures as residents lament

Residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, have continued to lament and count their losses as bulldozers continued to wreak havoc on illegal structures.

For more than one week now, the demolition exercise has been going along the major roads of Yenagoa, including markets.

The demolition exercise has now, however, reached the Sandfill Street (an area mainly populated by ladies of easy virtues) where all the shanties were demolished and burned down.

When New Telegraph visited the area Sunday, one of the ladies, who didn’t mention her name but said she was an indigene of Ekeremor Local Government, said they were not informed of the exercise before they came.

She said: “Nobody told us of the demolition. We were just here on Saturday when we saw the bulldozers coming and we started running up and down to save our things.

“I sell drinks here. Now I don’t have a shed again. I’m just here under the sun now. Maybe in the evening I can sell off some before I think of where to relocate to.”

Another lady, with a bady in hand, responded to this correspondent angrily saying: “Please don’t ask me any question. Go to that side and ask them your question!”

